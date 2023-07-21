Colorado Rockies game no. 97 thread: Peter Lambert vs. Braxton Garrett

When Peter Lambert takes the mound to start game one against the Marlins tonight, it will mark his second start of the season — the same number of starts he’s made for the Rockies in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Lambert, who debuted in 2019 and showed promise with his seven strong innings (one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk), has struggled with injuries since his debut four years ago. His only other start this season came on a bullpen day on July 1 when he threw three scoreless innings with two hits, two strikeouts, and one walk. Previous to the start, the 26-year-old RHP appeared in 14 games out of the bullpen, posting a 6.29 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31 1⁄ 3 innings.

After his July 1 outing, Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to build up his stamina to shift from the reliever to starter. In two starts with the Isotopes, he gave up three runs on seven hits with five walks and eight strikeouts in 8 1⁄ 3 innings. He pitched four innings on July 7 and 4 1⁄ 3 on July 14.

Now, he joins a rotation that has been depleted by injuries and needs someone to step up to eat innings as the Rockies are set to play 12 games in the next 13 days.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned right-hander Tommy Doyle to Triple-A. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 21, 2023

Lambert is still easing into extending his arm, so don’t expect more than four or five innings if everything goes well.

The Rockies, who have won three of five since the All-Star break, will face LHP Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA). The Marlins are 0-6 since the All-Star break, having been swept by the Orioles and Cardinals. Garrett has been pretty impressive this season, totaling 106 strikeouts in 97 innings, but has struggled in July. In June, he posted a 2.22 ERA in five starts, but this month, he’s at 5.87 in three appearances after giving up 10 runs on 19 hits (two homers) with 14 strikeouts, but only one walk in 15 1⁄ 3 innings.

First Pitch: 4:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The visiting Rockies:

