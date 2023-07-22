Colorado Rockies game no. 98 thread: Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto

Good morning, everyone! I hope you have your coffee ready since we have back-to-back morning games coming up this weekend!

The Rockies won their nightcap last night 6-1, which included three homers by C.J. Cron (two-run), Jurickson Profar (two-run) and Elias Díaz (solo). They are also coming off a 3-2 homestand after splitting the Houston series 1-1 and taking two of three from the Yankees last weekend. It was the Rox first winning homestand since taking five of seven against the Marlins (3-1) and Mets (2-1) from May 22-28.

Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.26 ERA) will take the ball for the Rockies this morning. It is his 12th start of the season with the club. Anderson stopped his four-game losing skid against the Yankees last week, throwing five scoreless innings. It was his first shutout of any length as a Rockie since his very first start on May 16 against the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to that, Anderson lost four-straight starts from June 28-July 5 after earning a no-decision in each of his first six. He also allowed 27 total runs across 13 1⁄ 3 innings through that skid while allowing 30 hits (8 homers), nine walks, two hit batters and 12 strikeouts. Could today be the day Anderson earns his first win as a Rockies?

Anderson will be pitching against Johnny Cueto (0-1. 9.00 ERA). Cueto is making his second start (third appearance) of 2023, and his 20th start against the Rockies. Cueto spent 87 games on the IL from April 4-July 10 with right biceps tightness. He also suffered a setback on May 6 with a right ankle sprain. In his first appearance back in relief, he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and one strikeout of the Baltimore Orioles. Cueto’s only start of the season came on April 3 against the Minnesota Twins, where he allowed four runs (two homers) on three hits in one inning. Today marks his first start since his return, and his 20th-career start against the Rox.

First Pitch: 11:10am MT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Afternoon baseball in the 305 pic.twitter.com/LSYwSl3h97 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 22, 2023

Here’s the updated lineup, which dropped just prior to the start of the game: