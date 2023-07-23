Colorado Rockies game no. 99 thread: Ty Blach vs Jesús Lazardo

Good morning again from the Sunshine State! The Rockies will look to sweep the Marlins for the first time in this second half, go grab your coffee and orange juice!

In yesterday’s contest, the Rockies won 4-3. The Marlins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second when Joey Wendle scored Jesus Sanchez on an RBI single to left. In the fifth inning, they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Luis Arraez hit his second triple of the season to score Jon Berti, and was scored by a Jorge Soler sacrifice fly in the next at-bat. Nolan Jones tied it up for the Rockies in the seventh with a three-run jack, his eighth of the season, to score Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz. Finally, in the ninth, Randal Grichuk was the hero with an RBI single to score McMahon again and seal the victory.

Today will be a bullpen day for the Rockies, and Ty Blach (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will be the first one out of the arm barn. In his last appearance, Blach pitched 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers on July 1. Blach was designated for assignment on April 29 and outrighted to Albuquerque on May 2, but had his contract selected again on June 30. That all being said, though, the Rockies bullpen has posted an MLB-best 1.68 ERA across the team’ last 12 games since July 4. They have held opposing hitters to a .188 average (second-lowest in MLB during that span) and an MLB-low three extra-base hits allowed (two doubles and a home run). So a bullpen game is never ideal, but this is encouraging.

The ‘pen will be up against Marlins’ lefty Jesús Lazardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA). Lazardo is making his 21st start of the season and his fourth-career appearance (second start) against the Rox. In his most recent start on July 17 against the St. Louis Cardinals, he allowed two runs on five hits and walked three batters while striking out two over four innings. Lazardo last faced the Rockies on August 7, 2021 at Coors Field. In that outing, he allowed a career-high seven runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out two over 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

First Pitch: 11:40am MT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: