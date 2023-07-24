Four Rockies pitchers to undergo Tommy John surgery this week

The Rockies have not had good injury luck this season when it comes to their pitching staff. Of the five starting pitchers in the rotation on Opening Day, just one remains active currently: Austin Gomber, who has not landed on the IL at any point (and knock on wood it stays that way).

Germán Márquez underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year. Kyle Freeland is on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder subluxation. José Ureña was designated for assignment before the end of April, and Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and ruptured ear drum from a nasty comebacker. And the hits keep on coming.

Colorado Rockies beat writer Thomas Harding announced this afternoon that an additional four pitchers would be under the knife for the same procedure this week.

It was announced earlier this month that Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela would be scheduled for Tommy John surgery at some point. Senzatela made just two starts for the Rockies this season and left with discomfort in his right elbow during the second.

Unfortunately, Harding revealed that an additional three pitchers in the Rockies organization—all three of which are top pitching prospects—are having the procedure done this week.

Gabriel Hughes (no. 8 PuRP) was quietly moved to the 7-day IL on July 14th with a partial UCL tear, but it was unknown if he would need Tommy John surgery at the time. Hughes ascended all the way to Double-A Hartford this season and had potential to make his MLB debut in 2024 prior to the injury.

In addition, Jackson Cox (no. 25 PuRP) and Jordy Vargas (no. 10 PuRP)—both of the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies—will have the procedure this week.

Per Harding, all four procedures will be done with Dr. Keith Meister, head physician for the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing situation and Purple Row will provide updates as more information becomes available.