Colorado Rockies game no. 100 thread: Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin

The Colorado Rockies narrowly missed their first three-game sweep since the beginning of May on Sunday, falling to the Miami Marlins 3-2 in extra innings. Still, the club has won five or their last eight ballgames and are facing arguably the softest part of their remaining schedule this week, starting with a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals tonight.

The two teams have only matched-up once this season, splitting the four-game Home Opening series at Coors Field. Jake Bird will get the ball for the Rockies in game one of their second meeting, making his third start of the season in what will likely be another bullpen game for Colorado. His last start came against the Houston Astros, opening the game with one run over three innings before ceding to six different relievers on the way to a 4-3 Rockies victory.

Opposing Bird will be lefty Patrick Corbin, making his 21st start this season. It’s been a bumpy few years for Corbin since Washington’s 2019 World Series run, however he has maintained some respectability this season with a 4.89 ERA in 114 IP — although he is currently leading MLB in hits allowed for the second-consecutive year. Corbin holds a 11-7 lifetime record and 4.62 ERA against Colorado, with much of his 152 career IP against the Rockies coming during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

First Pitch: 5:05 pm MT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: