 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies game no. 101 thread: Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams

The Rockies look for another rare road-series win today.

By Renee Dechert
/ new

After winning a series in Miami against the Marlins, the Colorado Rockies (39-60) look to repeat tonight against the Washington Nationals (41-58.

Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies tonight. He brings in a 6.18 ERA (5.70 FIP) in 102.0 innings pitched.

The Nationals will start Trevor Williams. He has pitched 98.2 innings and has an ERA of 4.38 (5.51 FIP).

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 5:05 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the Rockies:

And the Nationals:

★★★

Final score: Nationals 6, Rockies 5

Watch a game recap here.

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...