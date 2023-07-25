Colorado Rockies game no. 101 thread: Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams

After winning a series in Miami against the Marlins, the Colorado Rockies (39-60) look to repeat tonight against the Washington Nationals (41-58.

Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies tonight. He brings in a 6.18 ERA (5.70 FIP) in 102.0 innings pitched.

The Nationals will start Trevor Williams. He has pitched 98.2 innings and has an ERA of 4.38 (5.51 FIP).

First Pitch: 5:05 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the Rockies:

The bats were last night! pic.twitter.com/5hIhoZMRak — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 25, 2023

And the Nationals:

baseball players have a list to make sure they take turns every day, and that's beautiful pic.twitter.com/ueGiijnkIq — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 25, 2023

Final score: Nationals 6, Rockies 5

