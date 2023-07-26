Colorado Rockies game no. 102 thread: Peter Lambert vs. Jake Irvin

A rare unfortunate outing by Justin Lawrence saw the Rockies lose late in a rain-delayed game on Tuesday and will now look to finish out the road trip with another series victory against the Washington Nationals.

Peter Lambert (2-1, 5.49 ERA) makes his second start since rejoining the Rockies. Lambert comes off a start in which he allowed three hits over five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins. Starting pitching has been solid for the Rockies on the current road trip and Lambert looks to keep the trend going before they head home to face the Oakland Athletic for the weekend.

Since he was recalled on May 3, Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.87 ERA) has been fairly solid for a backend starter for the Nationals. In the month of July specifically, he has made four starts for a total of 20 2⁄ 3 innings in which he has a 5.23 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks. He is prone to give up runs as he has one scoreless outing in his 14 starts. In his previous outing on July 21. Irvin allowed three runs on five hits in 6 2⁄ 3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

First Pitch: 10:05 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the Rockies:

Grab your caffeinated drink of choice, Rox Fans! ☕️



We've got morning baseball on deck ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wskZCtyd5K — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 26, 2023

And the Nationals:

early afternoon wakeup Call pic.twitter.com/lsUfUg9zdY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 26, 2023

