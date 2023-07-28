Colorado Rockies game no. 103 thread: JP Sears vs. Kyle Freeland

There couldn’t be a better time for Kyle Freeland to return to the Rockies.

After dislocating his right shoulder in the final Rockies game before the All-Star break — a performance where he only gave up one run in 6 1⁄ 3 innings against the Giants — Freeland was removed from the 15-day IL on Friday.

The Rockies came out hot out of the All-Star Break, going 5-2 in their first seven games before losing three of their next four. They’ve had to use the bullpen a lot in that stretch and have lost leads or ties from the eighth inning on in those three loses.

Now Colorado needs Freeland, who is 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA, to eat up some innings and give relievers a break against Oakland, who at 28-76 are the worst team in MLB.

The Rockies (40-62) have hit 22 home runs in the 11 games since the Midsummer Classic, which is even more impressive considering that six of those games have been on the road and the five home games were against the Yankees and Astros. Nolan Jones and C.J. Cron are leading the way with four apiece, but Cron hasn’t played due to lower back pain since July 21. However, he’ll be back in the lineup tonight.

C.J. Cron is back in the lineup for the #Rockies after missing a week due to a back issue. He’ll bat 5th and DH. Cron has hit safely in all six of his games since the All-Star break, batting .333/.385/.875 with 4 homers and 8 RBI. — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) July 28, 2023

Oakland will start JP Sears (1-7, 4.19) on Friday night. The 27-year-old lefty has made 20 starts this season and posted 101 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP. Sears made his MLB debut in 2022 and this will be his first appearance against the Rockies, let alone at Coors Field

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: