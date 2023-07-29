This Week in Purple: Trade Alert!

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The Rockies had a hot start right after the All-Star Break and have since cooled off. However, it’s also trade deadline weekend and we’ve already seen some crazy moves like the Angels trading for White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López, and supposedly pulling Shohei Ohtani off the trade market. The White Sox also traded Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Dodgers. The Rockies traded Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves, will they do more?

Meanwhile, here’s what our writers were up to this week!

To Read

For his Monday Rockpile, Kenneth Weber talked about the Rockies’ recent hot streak (as of his writing) and what that could mean for the team avoiding the dreaded 100-loss season. He also looked at their upcoming schedule and how that could affect the final standings.

For her Tuesday Rockpile, Renee Dechert made the case for rookie Brenton Doyle to win a Gold Glove in center field. She spoke with Doyle and the Rockies’ coaching staff, and looked at how he stacks up against his competition.

For his Wednesday Rockpile, Skyler Timmins looked another rookie who has been showing promise in the outfield — Nolan Jones. He looked at Jones’ overall stats, power numbers, clutch-hitting numbers, splits and defense. Could NoJo be the new Mr. Late Nite?

For the Thursday Rockpile, Joelle Milholm took a look at the Colorado Rockies bullpen, who has been lights out all year but struggled as of late. Heading into Thursday, the Rockies lost three of their four games in the eighth inning or later (including a 10th-inning loss) because the relievers either lost the strike zone or offered up meatballs for the opposition to mash. Unfortunately, unless the Rockies do some more trades before Tuesday’s deadline, they will continue to be overworked and hopefully that doesn’t result in more injuries to an already-decimated pitching staff.

Joelle pulled double Rockpile this week, and wrote about a new documentary titled “When Colorado Went Major League,” It takes us back 30 years to when the team came to Denver and explores everything from the first Rockies game on April 5, 1993 to the history of baseball Denver and how Coors Field was built. You can watch the documentary for free on YouTube!

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: Cookies for the Rookies — This week, Evan and Skyler discuss the Rockies’ changing relationship with the long ball, rookie performances through the end of the first half (and possible hardware), and possible destinations for trade deadline moves!

Other Happenings

The Rockies got bad news on Monday when it was announced that four more Rockies pitchers would need Tommy John surgery — Antonio Senzatela, Gabriel Hughes (no. 8 PuRP), Jackson Cox (no. 25 PuRP) and Jordy Vargas (no. 10 PuRP). While the latter three haven’t made the majors yet, it still begs the question “why have the Rockies had seven pitchers need Tommy John in 2023?”

Colorado Rockies news: Four Rockies pitchers to undergo Tommy John surgery this week - Purple Row https://t.co/FHyuEHHWul — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 24, 2023

In some better news, the Rockies traded Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two of the Braves’ Top 30 prospects.

And the Rockies made a trade.



Pierce Johnson, safe travels. https://t.co/a7CC1bRR7B — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 24, 2023

There’s also a bonus reaction episode of Affected by Altitude for your listening pleasure!

We couldn't cover the Pierce Johnson trade in today's new episode of AxA, so here is a BONUS PODCAST where @SideLine_Crowd breaks it down for you.

Find the show on Apple Podcasts when it updates or catch it on Spotify and other places! https://t.co/qjxuQsSeW4 — Rocky Mountain Rooftop (@RockyMtnRooftop) July 24, 2023

Finally, we've seen the rise and fall of many social media platforms over the last six months and have also added some new accounts to our group.

There seem to be new social media platforms popping up every day now, so make sure to follow us on our other accounts to get all your favorite content from Purple Row and @RockyMtnRooftop! pic.twitter.com/Gk17z5lGRw — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 27, 2023

Weekend Discussion Topic

Who will the Rockies trade before the end of the deadline? Will Randal Grichuk be moved? Sound off below!

