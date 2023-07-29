Colorado Rockies game no. 104 thread: Paul Blackburn vs. Chris Flexen

The Rockies comeback fell short as they lost to the Oakland A’s 8-5 last night. Kyle Freeland gave up five runs in the first three innings, and only last four in total. Randal Grichuk homered in the fourth to get the Rox on the board, but then a two-run homer in the fifth gave the A’s a 7-1 lead. They scored once more in the seventh and three times in the eighth, but surrendered another homer in the ninth to officially make the final score 8-5.

The bright spot, though, is that the Rockies have hit 31 home runs in the month of July — their first time hitting at least 30 in any month since September 2021. They have hit 23 of those homers since the All-Star Break, which is tied for the fourth-most in MLB. They have also homered in each of their 12 games since the Break, their longest homer streak since a 13-gamer in 2019. I think we can all thank Joelle Milholm for willing this into existence back on July 20.

Recently-signed Chris Flexen (0-4, 7.71 ERA) was promoted today and will take the mound for the Rockies this evening. Flexen signed a minor league contract with the Rox on July 13. Flexen was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 14th round of the 2012 Draft. He made his MLB debut on July 27, 2017. He was released by the Mets on December 11, 2019 and signed with the Seattle Mariners on December 18, 2020. He was eventually DFA’d by the Mariners and traded back to the Mets on July 3, and was then released by the Mets again on July 6. Flexen has pitched in 17 games (four starts) for the Mariners in 2023. He went 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA, 19 walks and 29 strikeouts as a starter. In his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 23, Flexen threw four innings, allowing six runs on nine hits (including two homers) with three walks and three strikeouts. He was then moved to the bullpen and posted a 5.84 ERA in 24 2⁄ 3 innings.

Flexen will pitch against Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.06 ERA). The 29-year-old right-hander is making his 11th appearance (10th start) of the season. He began the year on the 15-day IL with a right middle fingernail avulsion, and was reinstated on May 29. In his last start against the Houston Astros, Blackburn did not earn a decision in the A’s 4-1 victory. He shut out the Astros on three hits and two walks over the first five innings before allowing his only run — a one-out homer by Alex Bregman — in the sixth. Blackburn has never pitched against the Rockies or at Coors Field, so hopefully the Rox are able to capitalize!

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Pauly B on the bump! pic.twitter.com/4xt9izHYs2 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 29, 2023