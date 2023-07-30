Colorado Rockies game no. 105 thread: Luis Medina vs Ty Blach

After being obliterated by the Oakland Athletics 11-3 last night, the Rockies will look to avoid the sweep on a Sunday afternoon. After winning three-straight series against the Yankees, Astros and Marlins (all above .500), they have lost four-straight to the Nationals (44-61) and A’s (30-76). Chris Flexen allowed six runs (five earned) over 3 2⁄ 3 innings in his Rockies debut, and also issued a career-high six walks. They were also the most by a Rockies starting pitcher in 2023 since Ryan Feltner on May 7 against the Mets. He is also the fifth pitcher in franchise history to have 6+ walks in his Rox debut (Austin Gomber was the last on April 4, 2021). The Rockies, on the other hand, did not walk once.

However, there were a couple of small highlights. Michael Toglia extended his career-long five-game hit streak, and Randal Grichuk homered for the second game in a row. He’s heating up as the trade deadline approaches, and is slashing .368/.400/.737 with three doubles, six homers and nine RBI in 15 games in July.

Ty Blach (0-0, 5.51 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies in a bullpen game. Blach was DFA’d and subsequently outrighted to Albuquerque at the end of April, and had his contract re-selected on June 30. In his last start against the Miami Marlins, Blach pitched three scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out two.

He will pitch against A’s right-hander Luis Medina (3-7, 5.50 ERA). The 24-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic is making his 10th start (14th appearance) of 2023. In his last outing against the Astros, Medina allowed one run (a solo homer by Yainer Diaz in the fifth inning) on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Hopefully the Rox are able to get to him today!

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: