Afftected by Altitude: The Pre-Deadline Injurycast

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins

This week, Skyler and Evan break down the Colorado Rockies trade of Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves before diving headfirst into the injury cast. Five pitchers in the Rockies organization have had Tommy John Surgery this year, including three top prospects. The Rockies have also lost another starting pitcher as Chase Anderson hits the IL and Kris Bryant is hurt yet again. At least CJ Cron (who had not been traded prior to recording) and Kyle Freeland are back. Meanwhile, Peter Lambert and Austin Gomber are on the rise!

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors.

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect or @RockyMtnRooftop.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, July 29th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.