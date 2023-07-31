Colorado Rockies game no. 106 thread: Seth Lugo vs Austin Gomber

With less than 24 hours left before the August 1st trade deadline, many national eyes are on the San Diego Padres and the start of their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field. The Padres sit fourth in the National League West at 52-54 while the Rockies are in the basement of both the division and league at 41-64. With Blake Snell and Josh Hader set to hit free agency after the season, the Friars may elect to be a last-minute seller tonight as they currently sit five games out of a playoff spot with three teams ahead of them in the standings for the final Wild Card spot.

They are on a hot-streak, however, taking three of their last four series and fresh off a sweep of the Texas Rangers. They’ll send Seth Lugo to the mound tonight to kick-off their series against the Rockies. Lugo has made 15 starts in his first season with San Diego after seven years with the New York Mets, posting a 3.62 ERA 1.20 WHIP in 82 IP. Lifetime, he owns an impressive 2.64 ERA over 30 2⁄ 3 IP against the Rockies. This will be his second start at Coors Field, where he only thrown seven innings in his career.

Opposing Lugo and the Padres will be Austin Gomber, making his 22nd start of the season. He has been throwing well lately for a depleted Rockies rotation, allowing three runs or less in five of his last six starts. He has pitched to the tune of a 3.00 ERA over 24 IP during July and threw six innings with just one unearned run allowed in his last start against the Washington Nationals on July 25.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: