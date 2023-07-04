After vote-winners for the American and National League starters were revealed at the end of last week, Major League Baseball announced the full reserve roster on Sunday for the All-Star Game in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11th. As expected the Colorado Rockies – current owners of the worst record in the NL at 33-53 – received a lone representative, catcher Elias Díaz.

With a .284/.337/.452 slash-line and 1.7 bWAR, it’s a deserving nomination for Díaz – one that has been apparent for weeks now. In a season that has been lousy with offensive ineptitude, Díaz has been the most consistent hitter for Colorado and a fixture in the middle of the order much of the season. He also hit the first grand slam by the Rockies since…well, his last grand slam on September 10, 2021.

Yesterday's Biggest Play: A grand slam by @Rockies

C Elias Díaz



Situation: Bottom 8th, 1 out, 1-1 count, Bases Loaded



Score: LAA 4, COL 3



COL's win probability increased from 57% to 97%

COL went on to win the game, 7-4#MLB | #Rockiespic.twitter.com/FYL3D4MTUF — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) June 24, 2023

He may not be the best catcher in the National League, but he certainly deserves to be on the roster and is. That’s a statement that has never been true in the history of the Colorado franchise as Díaz became the first representative behind the dish with the announcement on Monday.

This is both a commendable achievement for the current Rockies backstop and an indictment for the position as a whole in the history of the organization.

Díaz came to Colorado after getting designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the 2019 season. He was given ample opportunity to gain playing time as the system was thin in talent behind the plate – with only Tony Wolters standing in his way as the incumbent starter from the previous season.

Díaz took advantage of the situation, sticking on as the backup before taking over as the starter in 2021. He caught fire in the second-half of that season with an .897 OPS and 122 wRC+ from June onward, starting his ascent up the all-time list at the position in team history.

Rockies Top-5 Catchers Rank Player Seasons bWAR Rank Player Seasons bWAR 1 Chris Iannetta 2006-11, 2018-19 7.0 2 Elias Díaz 2020-present 4.7 3 Jeff Reed 1996-1999 4.2 4 Miguel Olivo 2010 2.5 5 Tony Wolters 2016-20 2.4

His first-half of the 2023 season has been reminiscent of the hitter we saw in 2021, and now he has made team history with his All-Star Game nod. This seemingly cements him as the second-best catcher all-time behind Chris Iannetta – who has nearly twice as many games played with the club than Díaz with 620.

Under contract for the 2024 season at a $6M price-tag, Díaz is within striking distance of catching Iannetta for the highest-bWAR at the position all-time. His production and that extra season on his contract makes him a genuine trade chip for a franchise floundering in mediocrity, granted, but considering the Rockies have been largely absent at the deadline in past seasons and are cycling through depth at the position behind him…it would not be surprising to see him at least stick through the end of his deal.

Regardless, no matter the history of the position or what choices the club makes in the future, Díaz has performed admirably in his time with the Rockies and has earned the right to play in Seattle in July. That’s something that should be appreciated in a year where there may be little else worth celebrating.

★ ★ ★

It was a less-than-ideal outcome the last time Daniel Bard and Jose Altuve matched-up, with Bard breaking Altuve’s hand with a hit-by-pitch in the World Baseball Classic on March 18. Altuve was out of action until May 19, and now the two are set to meet for the first time since in what will likely be an uninviting Houston crowd for Bard as the Rockies come into town for a two-game set against the Astros on Tuesday.

★ ★ ★

Pebble Report: June 26-July 3, 2023

The Rockies farm system had a great week as a whole, winning all but one series as the season moves closer to the Future’s Game during All-Star Weekend in Seattle, WA. Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 12 PuRP) has been selected as to participate after sky-rocketing to Double-A this season.

Yanquiel Fernandez is repping the Rockies in the @SIRIUSXM #FuturesGame!



Fernandez began the season with Fresno (A), was promoted to Spokane (High-A) and is currently playing for the Hartford Yard Goats (AA). pic.twitter.com/plUJugFZKR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 26, 2023

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (5-1, 32-49 overall)

A week after dropping all six games in their previous series, the Isotopes put together one of their best performances of the season with five wins at home against El Paso (SD). The bats were hot with old friend Wynton Bernard collecting seven hits, six runs scored and seven RBI in his return to the club after spending the season to this point in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Michael Toglia (No. 13 PuRP) had a tremendous week with three home runs and 12 RBI, tying for the team-lead in runs driven-in with Jonathan Morales who had ten hits — five for extra bases — and a 1.387 OPS. On the hill, Riley Pint (HM PuRP) had three scoreless appearances with five strikeouts in two innings in latest outing.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (3-2, 32-40 overall)

The Yard Goats rotation had a strong week in Binghamton (NYM) as every pitcher permitted three runs or fewer in their outings. Nick Garcia had two runs over 5 2⁄ 3 innings with six strikeouts while Case Williams (No. 26 PuRP) allowed as many to cross in his five innings. But the top start belonged to Joe Rock (No. 11 PuRP) who had an eye-catching 12 punch-outs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings. The bats were less stellar overall, but Fernandez continued his spectacular season with two homers and six walks.

High-A: Spokane Indians (1-5, 37-37 overall)

Overall, the Indians had a week to forget against Vancouver (TOR), dropping five-of-six. Jordan Beck (No. 9 PuRP) was hot at the plate with a team-high 10 hits and five batted-in. Braiden Ward had eight knocks of his own and scored nine of Spokane’s 22 runs in the series. Jarrod Cande threw 6 2⁄ 3 innings in his start with just one run allowed and nine strikeouts while Carson Palmquist (No. 28 PuRP) delivered a terrific performance with six shutout innings, striking out 10 to just two hits and a walk.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (5-1, 44-31 overall)

The Fresno bats put on a show in Stockton (OAK). Ryan Ritter (HM PuRP) led the way again, going 12-for-20 with four home runs, a double, 11 runs scored, seven batted-in, five walks and two stolen bases — resulting in an absurd 1.942 OPS in the series. Jamari Baylor hit three long-balls to go with two doubles while Jesus Bugarin flipped the script with three doubles and two doubles along with a triple and nine RBI. Jackson Cox (No. 25 PuRP) used the strikeout for all nine outs he recorded in his start while Dyan Jorge (No. 16 PuRP) made his full-season debut on Tuesday, going one-for-five with an RBI.

★ ★ ★

Week of 6/26-7/3 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Ezequiel Tovar 1 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zac Veen 2 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 3 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drew Romo 4 Double-A 5/11 0 0 1 1 Benny Montgomery 5 High-A 5/20 0 0 8 0 Warming Bernabel 7 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jordan Beck 9 High-A 10/27 0 2 4 1 Yanquiel Fernandez 12 Double-A 3/13 2 6 4 0 Michael Toglia 13 Triple-A 7/22 3 4 4 0 Sterlin Thompson 14 High-A 5/17 0 0 1 0 Dyan Jorge 16 Low-A 1/5 0 0 0 0 Brenton Doyle 17 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 19 Double-A 5/20 0 0 2 0 Grant Lavigne 20 Double-A 2/17 0 0 5 0 Julio Carreras 24 Double-A 4/17 0 1 4 0 Ryan Ritter HM Low-A 12/20 4 5 4 2 Aaron Schunk HM Triple-A 3/9 1 2 1 1

Week of 6/26-7/3 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Jaden Hill 6 High-A 1/1 2.2 5/5 4 5 Gabriel Hughes 8 Double-A 1/1 3.0 4/3 1 2 Jordy Vargas 10 Low-A 1/1 5.2 3/3 2 8 Joe Rock 11 Double-A 1/1 5.1 3/3 2 12 Chris McMahon 15 Double-A 1/1 6.0 3/3 2 4 Ryan Rolison 18 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 21 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victor Juarez 22 High-A 1/1 5.1 2/0 3 7 Karl Kauffmann 23 Triple-A 1/1 6.0 3/3 3 1 Jackson Cox 25 Low-A 1/1 3.0 0/0 2 9 Case Williams 26 Double-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 1 5 Helcris Olivarez 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carson Palmquist 28 High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 1 10 Noah Davis 29 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McCade Brown 30 TBA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gavin Hollowell HM MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jeff Criswell HM Triple-A 1/1 5 1/1 4 9 Riley Pint HM Triple-A 3/0 4 0/0 1 5

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Ezequiel Tovar 1 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zac Veen 2 Double-A (IL) 36/172 2 23 43 22 Adael Amador 3 High-A (IL) 67/222 9 31 26 12 Drew Romo 4 Double-A 44/185 5 11 36 5 Benny Montgomery 5 High-A 59/230 4 32 76 6 Warming Bernabel 7 Double-A (IL) 27/116 2 9 24 1 Jordan Beck 9 High-A 78/270 18 42 67 8 Yanquiel Fernandez 12 Double-A 91/294 21 23 68 1 Michael Toglia 13 Triple-A 65/264 16 45 71 2 Sterlin Thompson 14 High-A 51/132 6 13 18 9 Dyan Jorge 16 Low-A 1/5 0 0 0 0 Brenton Doyle 17 MLB 15/49 5 8 19 1 Hunter Goodman 19 Double-A 64/269 18 33 75 0 Grant Lavigne 20 Double-A 58/239 8 47 70 2 Julio Carreras 24 Double-A 32/140 3 17 41 5 Ryan Ritter HM Low-A 75/246 18 37 72 6 Aaron Schunk HM Triple-A 75/229 12 19 62 2

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Jaden Hill 6 High-A 12/12 32.2 37/36 21 36 Gabriel Hughes 8 Double-A 13/13 61.2 47/45 26 77 Jordy Vargas 10 Low-A 13/13 64.0 35/30 24 69 Joe Rock 11 Double-A 8/8 35.0 20/18 17 34 Chris McMahon 15 Double-A 14/14 62.0 45/41 22 59 Ryan Rolison 18 Triple-A (IL) 4/4 11.0 11/11 6 9 Sam Weatherly 21 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victor Juarez 22 High-A 12/12 52.1 36/35 18 52 Karl Kauffmann 23 Triple-A 12/12 58.2 51/46 21 39 Jackson Cox 25 Low-A 9/8 27.0 27/25 20 27 Case Williams 26 Double-A 12/12 50.2 46/40 30 39 Helcris Olivarez 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carson Palmquist 28 High-A 10/10 47.1 24/20 19 70 Noah Davis 29 MLB 7/7 25.2 22/18 12 22 McCade Brown 30 TBA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gavin Hollowell HM MLB 9/0 11.2 2/2 6 14 Jeff Criswell HM Triple-A 16/14 63 61/59 36 66 Riley Pint HM Triple-A 27/0 35.2 29/26 32 52

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 7/4-7/9 @ Oklahoma City (LAD)

Double-A Hartford: 7/4 - 7/9 vs New Hampshire (TOR)

High-A Spokane: 7/4 - 7/9 vs Everett (SEA)

Low-A Fresno: 7/4-7/9 vs San Jose (SF)

★ ★ ★

