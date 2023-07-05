Colorado Rockies game no. 88 thread: Chase Anderson vs. J.P. France

The Colorado Rockies' offense vanished on Independence Day behind Kyle Freeland after they mustered just three hits against the Houston Astros. With another rookie on the mound for Houston, the Rockies aim for a split series and an end to their losing streak on the road.

Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50 ERA) takes the hill for Colorado looking to break a streak of awful starts. Since coughing up seven runs on seven hits in three innings against the Atlanta Braves on June 18, Anderson gave up nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, and six runs on six hits in 3 2⁄ 3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He faces a potent Astros lineup so there is little room for error.

The Astros will send out rookie pitcher J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA) to make his 11th start of the season. France has been a quality pitcher for the Astros, pitching into the seventh inning six times and recording six quality starts. In his previous outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, he tossed seven shutout innings allowing just four hits.

First Pitch: 12:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First the Rockies:

