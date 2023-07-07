Colorado Rockies game no. 89 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Ross Stripling

The Rockies have a lot of bad streaks going.

They have lost four games in a row and 10 consecutive road games. Entering their final series before the All-Star break, they have also lost 11 straight games to the Giants.

If the Rockies could pick one pitcher to try to end these streaks, it would be Austin Gomber (6-7, 6.64 ERA), who’s getting the start Friday night in San Francisco. Gomber has won his last two starts and six of his last nine decisions. Even better, the Rockies have won nine times in his last 13 starts. After starting the season going 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA in his first four starts, Gomber now leads the team with six victories.

Both the Rockies (33-55) and the Giants (47-40) have lost seven of their last 10 games. The Rockies haven’t beat the Giants since Aug. 20, 2022 when Brendan Rodgers hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning in a showdown at Coors Field.

RHP Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.51 ERA) will start for the Giants, who are in third place in the NL West. Stripling, a 2018 All-Star who is in his ninth season and first with San Francisco, went on the IL on May 19 with a lower back strain and only returned on June 25. He’s bounced back and forth between the bullpen and starting rotation this season. He’s appeared in 11 games, six of which he’s started. He’s pitched five innings in three of those starts, but only two in his last start, a scoreless outing against the Mets.

For the second time in his MLB career, Ezequiel Tovar will be leading off for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 8:15 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Weekend series in the Bat starts tonight!

Giants vs. Colorado

Austin Slater - LF

Wilmer Flores - DH

LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B

J.D. Davis - 3B

Patrick Bailey - C

Michael Conforto - RF

Luis Matos - CF

Casey Schmitt - 2B

Brandon Crawford - SS



Ross Stripling - RHP

Thanks to homers by Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon, the Rockies win! Rockies 5, Giants 2