Colorado Rockies game no. 90 thread: Connor Seabold vs Ryan Walker

The Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 last night, snapping a four-game losing streak and a 10-game road losing streak. They also snapped their 11-game losing streak to the Giants dating back to August 2022, and it was their first win in San Francisco since June 9, 2022. Austin Gomber pitched a gem and won his third-straight start. Since May 23, he is the only Rockies starting pitcher to earn a win. He is 4-3 during that 41-game span. Gomber’s win last night was also the first win by a Rockies starter on the road since today’s starter, Connor Seabold, earned the victory on May 9 in Pittsburgh.

Seabold (1-5, 6.62 ERA) has hit a bit of a rough patch recently. He lost his third-consecutive start and fifth of his last eight against the Detroit Tigers last Sunday at Coors Field, where he allowed eight runs on seven hits, including three homers, across five innings. In the three games prior to that, he allowed just four runs across 17 1⁄ 3 innings with two quality starts and zero home runs allowed. Seabold made his first-career start against the Giants on June 7, but did not factor into the Rockies’ 5-4 loss (see note above about Gomber). He pitched a then-career high six innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but gave up a one-out single to LaMonte Wade Jr. to break it up. Seabold was lifted after two batters in the seventh (they’d both reach and eventually score) with the Rockies leading 4-0. Hopefully he can turn some things around today!

Seabold will face Giants right-hander Ryan Walker (2-0, 2.57 ERA). Walker will serve as the opener for today’s bullpen game. Today marks Walker’s fifth time opening and his first since June 27 at Toronto. The Giants have gone 4-0 in games that Walker has opened, and 10-3 overall when using an opener. They’ve also won six-straight opener games dating back to June 11 against the Chicago Cubs.

First Pitch: 2:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: