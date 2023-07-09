 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monthly Pebble Report Podcast: Draft Preview and June 2023

Kenneth and Evan preview the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, discuss movement within the farm system, and name the All-June #Rockies minor league team in the monthly minor league show!

By Evan Lang and Kenneth Weber
The Monthly Pebble Report Podcast is your monthly check-in on the Colorado Rockies farm system. Join Kenneth Weber and Evan Lang as they analyze each level of the Rockies’ minor league system, check in on need-to-know prospects, and name their All-Minor-League Team of the Month!

It’s draft Sunday! Evan and Skyler break down the draft options for the Colorado Rockies, including multiple pitching options they could go with for the ninth overall pick, potential position players, and wild cards! Meanwhile, players are on the move throughout the organization. Yanquiel Fernandez is in Hartford while a trio of promising relievers have joined the Isotopes. After that it’s time for the All-June Pebble Report team!

Monthly Pebble Report 2023 All-June Minor League Team

Monthly Pebble Report All-June Team

This episode was recorded on Saturday,July 8th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.

