MLB Draft 2023: Colorado Rockies results, signings, and analysis

The 2023 MLB Rule 4 First-Year Player Draft runs from Sunday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 11. This is the third year that the draft will be conducted during All-Star Week. Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday; Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday; and Rounds 11-20 will take place on Tuesday.
Jun 13, 2023, 6:00am MDT
Jun 13, 2023, 6:00am MDT
July 9
MLB Draft 2023, Day 1, Rounds 1 & 2: Rockies preview and open thread
The Rockies have three picks tonight
July 9
Monthly Pebble Report Podcast: Draft Preview and June 2023
Kenneth and Evan preview the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, discuss movement within the farm system, and name the All-June #Rockies minor league team in the monthly minor league show!
July 5
Wednesday Rockpile: A comprehensive history of Rockies first-round draft picks
Colorado Rockies news and links for Wednesday, July 5, 2023
June 13
Tuesday Rockpile: Predicting the Rockies’ 2023 first-round draft selection
Colorado Rockies news and links for Tuesday, June 13, 2023