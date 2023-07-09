 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: MLB-Draft

MLB Draft 2023: Colorado Rockies results, signings, and analysis

Tracking the 2023 MLB Draft for the Colorado Rockies

Contributors: Purple Row Staff
The 2023 MLB Rule 4 First-Year Player Draft runs from Sunday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 11. This is the third year that the draft will be conducted during All-Star Week. Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday; Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday; and Rounds 11-20 will take place on Tuesday.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 13, 2023, 6:00am MDT