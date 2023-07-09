MLB Draft 2023, Day 1, Rounds 1 & 2: Rockies preview and open thread

After having four first-round picks in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Rockies will have three in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft. After a 68-94 (.420) season, the Rockies will be picking ninth overall.

As always, there’s a lot of speculation. You can find Purple Row’s analysis from Renee Dechert here, and Skyler Timmins looked back at the Rockies’ first-rounders here. Evan Lang and Kenneth Weber also previewed the draft on this month’s episode of the Pebble Report Podcast.

The Rockies will be represented once again general manager Bill Schmidt. Day 1 will include the first two rounds, Day 2 will include rounds 3-10 and begins at 12pm MT, and Day 3 will be rounds 11-20 and begin at 12pm MT.

We’ll keep you up to date on the Rockies’ picks and tell you a bit about them.

Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule and where to watch:

Start time: 5:00 MT

Television: ESPN and MLB Network

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies are scheduled to have the following picks through the first five rounds:

Round 1: 9th

Round 2: 46th

Competitive Balance B: 65th

Round 3: 77th

Round 4: 109th

Round 5: 145th

You can see the complete 2023 draft order and bonus slot values here.