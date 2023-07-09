Colorado Rockies game no. 91 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb

The Colorado Rockies conclude the first half this afternoon with the finale of a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. They won the first game 5-2, but lost yesterday 5-3. If they win today, it would give the Rockies their first series win over the Giants since winning two of three August 19-21, 2022 at Coors Field and their first series win in San Francisco since June 7-9, 2022. San Francisco is also looking for their first series victory since they rook two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park from June 23-25. They have lost three-straight series.

Kyle Freeland (4-9, 4.93 ERA) will take the mound for the Rox. It will be his team-leading 19th start and his ninth on the road. Freeland suffered his ninth loss, and fifth-consecutive, of the season July 4th at Houston, tied for third-most in the National League. He threw 6 1⁄ 3 innings with four runs, nine hits, two walks and three strikeouts. In seven career starts at Oracle Park, Freeland has a 2-2 record with a 2.72 ERA. He has not pitched in San Francisco since 2021, but has pitched at least five innings in six of those starts and posted four quality starts. In his last start against the Giants on September 20, 2022 at Coors Field, Freeland pitched six innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Freeland will pitch against Giants’ righty Logan Webb (7-7, 3.38 ERA). Webb is in the middle of his fifth season with San Francisco after signing a five-year, $90 million extension in April. In his last outing, Webb took a no-decision after the Giants fell to the Mariners 6-5 on Monday. He threw 6 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. In 12 career games (11 starts) against the Rockies, Webb has a 6-2 record and 3.97 ERA.

Which team will finish out the first half on a high note?

First Pitch: 2:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: