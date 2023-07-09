MLB Draft 2023: Rockies select collegiate LHP Sean Sullivan with 46th overall pick

With the 46th overall pick in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies have selected left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan from Wake Forest.

Watch live: https://t.co/1s1j9XMnG5

A strong starter for the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons behind Rhett Lowder—whom many had linked to the Rockies prior to the draft—Sullivan is a big bodied lefty with a three pitch mix. His primary pitch is a high-spin four seam fastball that sits in the low 90s that he threw 75% of the time this season. Even though batters expect the pitch, he uses a low release point to create movement in the strike zone. The pitch carried a 36% whiff rate in 2023 as Sullivan had the second best K/9 in the NCAA at 14.3, as well as one of the best WHIPs and opponent batting averages among all Division I pitchers.

What a debut for Northwestern transfer Sean Sullivan, who punched out 10 in just four scoreless innings. High spin fastball up to 2633 rpms from that slot . I lost track of whiffs he got on the heater. 10+ He's gonna to play a huge role for the Deacs. pic.twitter.com/bFbUXRQX8v — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) February 19, 2023

Sullivan also throws a slider that sits mid-to-upper 70s and a changeup as his breaking pitches. He has a quick and repeatable—if unconventional—delivery.