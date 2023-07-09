 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Draft 2023: Rockies select collegiate LHP Sean Sullivan with 46th overall pick

The lefty from Wake Forest had one of the best strikeout rates per nine innings among all of D1 pitchers despite his low velocity.

By Evan Lang
/ new

With the 46th overall pick in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies have selected left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan from Wake Forest.

A strong starter for the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons behind Rhett Lowder—whom many had linked to the Rockies prior to the draft—Sullivan is a big bodied lefty with a three pitch mix. His primary pitch is a high-spin four seam fastball that sits in the low 90s that he threw 75% of the time this season. Even though batters expect the pitch, he uses a low release point to create movement in the strike zone. The pitch carried a 36% whiff rate in 2023 as Sullivan had the second best K/9 in the NCAA at 14.3, as well as one of the best WHIPs and opponent batting averages among all Division I pitchers.

Sullivan also throws a slider that sits mid-to-upper 70s and a changeup as his breaking pitches. He has a quick and repeatable—if unconventional—delivery.

Sullivan made 10 starts through 17 appearances for the Demon Deacons after transferring from Northwestern. He posted a 2.45 ERA in 2023 with 111 strikeouts to just 21 walks in 69 23 innings.

In This Stream

MLB Draft 2023: Colorado Rockies results, signings, and analysis

View all 7 stories

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...