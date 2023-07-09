 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2023: Rockies select C/INF/OF Cole Carrigg with 65th overall pick

The Rockies continue their history of selecting players from San Diego State with a player who can throw over 100 MPH from both behind the plate and at shortstop.

By Evan Lang
With the 65th overall pick in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies have selected catcher and infielder Cole Carrigg from San Diego State University.

Cole Carrigg seems like a player who can literally do it all. During his time at San Diego State he not only caught and played shortstop, he also played second base, third base, left field, center field, right field, and even registered multiple pitching appearances.

A career .333/.399/.477 hitter as an Aztec, Carrigg is a switch hitter who can find solid contact on either side of the plate with an aggressive approach, but could stand to be more selective with pitches. He doesn’t hit for much power, but can generate some pop.

While the Rockies selected him as a catcher, Carrigg really can play pretty much anywhere. He has a 70-grade cannon for an arm and has good speed with a 60-grade run tool. That run tool also makes him a threat while running the bases.

