Colorado Rockies game no. 107 thread: Pedro Avila vs Peter Lambert

After a rain-delayed start and 10 innings, the Colorado Rockies (42-64) walked off the San Diego Padres, 4-3. Because Rockies-Padres games are always weird (High scores! Wacky trade deadline deals! Floods! Wildlife!), be ready for anything.

Peter Lambert will take the mound for the Rockies tonight. He brings in a 4.67 ERA (5.30 FIP) in 45.1 innings pitched. He was solid in his last outing and looks to build on that.

The Nationals will start Pedro Avila. He has pitched 5.0 innings over two games. He has not allowed a run. However, he struggled in Triple-A El Paso where he had a 8.83 ERA over 52 innings prior to being recalled by the Padres on July 23.

Weather may affect start time, so stay tuned.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Padres:

And the Rockies:

★★★

