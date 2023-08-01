 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockies acquire Justin Bruihl from Dodgers

The Rockies will send cash considerations to the Dodgers

By Skyler Timmins
Shortly after the Colorado Rockies traded left-handed reliever Brad Hand to the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the team has acquired left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. The Rockies also announced that he has been optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Bruihl, 26, was recently designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room for the acquisitions of Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.

So far, in 2023, Bruihl has a 4.07 ERA across 24 13 innings with 19 strikeouts and eight walks.

Originally signed as an amateur free agent by the Dodgers in 2017, Bruihl made his big league debut in 2021. In parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, he has a 3.65 ERA across 66 23 innings of work with a 2.05 SO/BB ratio. As a crafty left-handed reliever, he has generated a 43.4% ground ball rate in his career and wields a pitch mix consisting of a cutter, slider, and sinker. His pitches top out at 88 mph, causing him to utilize his command to get outs. He’s also been tough on left-handed batters with opponents batting .138/.194/.172 against him this season.

It’s also interesting to note that this is the first exchange become the Rockies and Dodgers since 2014 when they sent Juan Nicasio to Los Angeles for Noel Cuevas.

The acquisition of Bruihl finds the Rockies continuing to make changes to their roster on what has been an unusually busy trade deadline.

There are now 38 players on the 40-man roster.

