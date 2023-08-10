Colorado Rockies game no. 115 thread: Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw

The Colorado Rockies are on the last leg of their road trip with a stop in the City of Angels to face their big brother in the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 22 1⁄ 2 games ahead of the Rockies going into this four game series and have a 4-1 record against the Rockies so far this season. With the Dodgers in a far and distant first place to the Rockies’ last, the most important thing this series is getting the rookies some experience against a tough opponent they might be facing for years to come.

Pitching for the Rockies is the left-handed Ty Blach, making his fourth start of the season. Blach pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk. Blach has gone more than four innings in two straight starts after spending most of the season working out of the bullpen.

On the bump for the Dodgers is Clayton Kershaw, making his first start since late June after being placed on the injured list with left shoulder soreness that caused him to miss the All-Star Game. Kershaw has been largely excellent this season, owning a 2.55 ERA in 16 starts with 105 strikeouts.

First Pitch: 8:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

