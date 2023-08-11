Colorado Rockies game no. 116 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Lance Lynn

Austin Gomber has been a steady and solid force in a season where the Rockies are breaking lots of records, and not in the good way.

So far this season, the Rockies have used 31 total pitchers, which ties a franchise record from 2019 and is likely to be broken this season, and 15 different starters, which is tied for most with 1993 and 2014.

Thank goodness for Gomber. Tonight, Gomber (9-8, 5.40 ERA) will make his team-leading 24th start on Friday night against the Dodgers. Gomber’s nine wins are more than double the next highest pitcher (Kyle Freeland, Daniel Bard, and Brent Suter each have four wins).

Gomber struggled in his first four starts of the season, and despite having ups and downs since, he’s mostly gotten better and better as the season has gone on. In his last seven starts, Gomber has gone at least six innings in each outing and has compiled a 4-1 record while the Rockies have gone 5-2. He’s posted a 2.92 ERA over the stretch with 26 strikeouts, six walks, and three homers in 43 innings.

Gomber will face a tough matchup going head-to-head against new Dodger Lance Lynn (8-9, 6.11 ERA). Los Angeles acquired the two-time All-Star from the White Sox before the trade deadline and Lynn’s been spectacular in two starts with his new team.

In starts against the A’s and Padres, Lynn is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA, 13 strikeouts compared to three walks, a 1.91 average against, and a 0.92 WHIP in 13 innings. Lynn has faced the Rockies nine times from 2012 to 2020 and is 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA against Colorado.

After tweaking a hamstring on Monday and missing three games since, Brendan Rodgers will be back in the Rockies lineup at DH tonight.

The Dodgers will be celebrating legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela prior to the game, retiring his No. 34 as Aug. 11 has been dubbed Fernando Valenzuela Day by the City of Los Angeles.

Fernando: Inside the legend of a pitcher is the story of a dynamic human being.



Story https://t.co/zzAGTtwbvT pic.twitter.com/kGIgib4nqy — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 11, 2023

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: