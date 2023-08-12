Colorado Rockies game no. 117 thread: Peter Lambert vs. Tony Gonsolin

Even though the Rockies have lost the first two games of their four-game series against the Dodgers, the starting pitching has kept Colorado in each game at Dodger Stadium. Now Peter Lambert will try to do the same.

On Thursday, Ty Blach pitched six scoreless innings before giving up a Max Muncy homer in the seventh, but he still left the game with his team tied 1-1. Daniel Bard went on to walk in the winning run in the eighth.

On Friday, Austin Gomber gave up only two runs on eight hits in five innings and left the game with his team trailing only 2-1. Jason Bruihl then allowed a Los Angeles explosion, giving up three earned runs (four total) on two hits and a walk in the 6-1 loss.

Lambert (2-3, 5.57 ERA) will be making his fifth start after going back and forth to Triple-A Albuquerque and appearing in 14 games out of Colorado’s bullpen. Lambert didn’t allow a run in his first three starts totaling 14 innings, but he’s struggled in his last two outings. He gave up four runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 1⁄ 3 innings in a loss against the Padres on Aug. 1 and then surrendered five runs on four hits, including a homer, and three walks with four strikeouts in a loss against Milwaukee.

The Rockies have been quiet at the plate in Los Angeles, combining for only two runs on 10 hits in the first two games. Tonight, they will face Tony Gonsolin (7-4, 4.42 ERA), who has won his last two starts, despite giving up six runs in six innings to the Padres on Aug. 7.

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Is this the lineup that scores more than one run tonight? pic.twitter.com/ya3Lxkfq0d — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 12, 2023