Colorado Rockies game no. 118 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías

The Colorado Rockies have scored a total of three runs on 13 hits in three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers so far during Fernandomania. On Thursday, the single run came via an Elehuris Montero home run in the fifth; on Friday, it came via a Brendan Rodgers RBI single; and last night, Ezequiel Tovar his a solo homer on the first pitch of the game and that was it. With his home run last night, Tovar joins elite company: he became the fourth Rockie all-time to hit a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game, and the second to do so at Dodger Stadium. Connor Joe did it on April 25, 2022; Dexter Fowler did it on April 8, 2009; and Eric Young Sr. did it on April 30, 1996 (the other at Dodger Stadium). It was also his 52nd RBI of the season, which ties him with Nolan Arenado for ninth all-time in franchise history. He is now one shy of tying Juan Uribe (2001), two shy of tying Jordan Pacheco (2012) and five shy from tying Matt Holliday (2004).

Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.84 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies today. In his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, Freeland threw six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, including two home runs. He did not issue any free passes, but he did strike out four batters. In his last outing against the Dodgers on June 28 at Coors Field, he pitched five innings and allowed six runs on four hits (one home run) while walking a season-high five batters and striking out seven.

Freeland will duel against Julio Urías (9-6, 4.39 ERA). In Urías’ last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he threw six shutout innings. He allowed four hits while walking one and striking out five. In his last outing against the Rockies on April 4 at Chavez Ravine, he pitched six shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out six.

Can the Rockies avoid the sweep and end this 10-game road trip on a high note?

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: