Colorado Rockies game no. 119 thread: Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen

Things could be better for the Colorado Rockies. They started their latest road trip well with two wins against the St. Louis Cardinals before hitting the skids with two losses against the Milwaukee Brewers. Then came a four-game beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Chavez Ravine where they were outscored 20-6.

It’s been a messy stretch for Colorado, who has not won a series at Coors Field since taking two-of-three from the New York Yankees after the All-Star break — nearly a month ago. They’ll send Chris Flexen to the mound tonight in the first of three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, making his fourth start for the club. The latest Rockies’ SP acquisition is off to a tough start, allowing five runs or more in two of his three appearances while surrendering multiple home runs in each outing.

The Rockies aren’t the only team reeling, however. Once 16 games above .500, the wheels have fallen off for the Snakes who now sit 59-59 on the season. Arizona has gone 10-25 since the start of July and recently rode a season-high nine game losing before taking two games against the San Diego Padres this past weekend.

Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Diamondbacks. The five-year MLB veteran is having another outstanding season with a 3.05 ERA over 118 IP. He was terrific in his lone start against the Rockies this season, allowing one run over six innings in a 9-1 Arizona victory on April 28 at Coors Field. He is 4-3 in 10 career starts against Colorado, holding a 4.26 ERA over 63 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: