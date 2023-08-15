Colorado Rockies game no. 119 thread: Joe Mantiply vs Ty Blach

Last night the Colorado Rockies (46-73) came from behind to beat a struggling Arizona Diamondbacks team (59-60). Tonight, the Rockies will try to seal the series win. For the D-backs, a win will put them back at .500, and a series win will set them up for their coming must-win series with the San Diego Padres.

Joe Mantiply, who took the loss last night, start for the D-backs in a bullpen game. He has a 7.20 ERA (1.20 WHIP) in 20 innings pitched.

Ty Blach hopes to continue his winning ways for the Rockies. He brings in a 4.22 ERA (1.44 WHIP) in 32.0 innings pitched.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Diamondbacks:

And the Rockies:

It's a beautiful day for baseball on 20th and Blake pic.twitter.com/oQNds9DVb6 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 15, 2023

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!