Colorado Rockies game no. 120 thread: Slade Cecconi vs. Austin Gomber

The bullpen wasn’t able to hold down an otherwise strong game for the Rockies as they lost 8-5 on Tuesday night. With a chance to win the series against the Diamondbacks, the Rockies will send out their best starter to square off against another Arizona rookie.

Slade Cecconi (0-0, 2.84 ERA) makes his third appearance of the season and his second career start. His last outing came on August 11 when he pitched 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings of relief against the San Diego Padres. The Florida native was originally drafted 33rd overall in 2020 by the Diamondbacks out of college in Miami.

Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.33 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Rockies looking to continue to string together strong starts. Making his third start of August, Gomber has allowed just two runs in 11 innings of work. His last outing came on August 11 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings of work. That game broke a string of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least six innings.

Now for the details.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Diamondbacks:

And the Rockies:

Wacky lineup Wednesday.#Rockies looking to bounce back after a tough loss in the 9th last night. pic.twitter.com/FJnRa2ydiN — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 16, 2023

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!