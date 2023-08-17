Every Rockie Ever Podcast: The Jamey/Jamie Episode

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode of Every Rockie Ever, Skyler and Dustin Timmins reflect on three players with the same name. First, Dustin talks about his childhood idol Jamey Wright and his long, solid career. The brothers then dive into the weird absurdity of the event known only as 49-year-old Jamie Moyer pitching for the Rockies in 2012. They then round things out by talking about a Rocktober legend himself, Jamey Carroll.

Jamey Wright- RHP

Colorado Rockies: 1996-1999, 2004-2005

140 Games Played (132 Starts), 791.2 IP

35-52 W-L, 5.40 ERA, 2 CG, 381 SO, 387 BB,

1.665 WHIP, 10.6 H/9, 1.0 HR/9, 0.98 SO/W

Jamie Moyer- LHP

Colorado Rockies: 2012

10 Games Played, 53.2 IP

2-5 W-L, 5.70 ERA, 36 SO, 18 BB, 1.733 WHIP,

Career-high 6.0 SO/9

Oldest pitcher to ever win a baseball game (April 17, 2012)

Oldest player to ever record an RBI (May 16, 2012)

He was 49 yrs old

Jamey Carroll- 2B/SS/3B

Colorado Rockies: 2006-2007

244 Games Played

.275/.357/.370

190 H, 129 R, 32 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR, 58 RBI, 16 SB

Hit the most important Sac Fly in team history to win Gm 163 in 2007

