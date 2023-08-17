 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Rockie Ever Podcast: The Jamey/Jamie Episode

The Timmins Brothers look back on the careers of Jamey Wright, Jamie Moyer, and Jamey Carroll

By Skyler Timmins
Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode of Every Rockie Ever, Skyler and Dustin Timmins reflect on three players with the same name. First, Dustin talks about his childhood idol Jamey Wright and his long, solid career. The brothers then dive into the weird absurdity of the event known only as 49-year-old Jamie Moyer pitching for the Rockies in 2012. They then round things out by talking about a Rocktober legend himself, Jamey Carroll.

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

