Colorado Rockies game no. 121 thread: Michael Kopech vs. Peter Lambert

It’s been a rough season for the Chicago White Sox (48-73) with injuries, struggles on the field, and allegations of no rules or culture in the clubhouse.

The Rockies weren’t expected to contend for the playoffs, but the season has played out worse than even bad projections. Injuries, especially to the starting rotation, have Colorado sitting at 46-75 and firmly in last place in the NL West and possibly heading toward the franchise’s first 100-loss season.

The two teams will face each other in a three-game series that begins Friday night with Peter Lambert on the hill for the Rockies. Lambert (2-4, 5.46 ERA) is making his seventh start since transitioning from the bullpen and Triple-A on July 1. He’s pitched two quality starts over the period, including an impressive performance against the Dodgers in his last outing when he gave up three runs in six innings. Two of the seven hits he surrendered were home runs, but he didn’t get much offensive support. He recorded four strikeouts and only one walk in the 4-1 loss.

The White Sox will have 27-year-old righty Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.58 ERA) on the mound. Kopech relies heavily on his 4-seam fastball, which he throws 62.8% of the time at an average of 95.3 mph, and adds in a combination of a slider, changeup, and curveball in his arsenal. He has a 2-0 record with a 1.74 ERA in two starts against the Rockies in his career. Both games happened in 2022, including a scoreless outing in 5 1⁄ 3 innings at Coors Field where he gave up six hits and three walks while striking out four.

Charlie Blackmon will be playing in right field for the first time since returning from the IL on Monday. He’d been filling the DH role.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: