This Week in Purple: Dog Days of Summer

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

It’s been a very busy week for us at Purple Row! It was also a busy night for the Rox offense last night, who pummeled the Chicago White Sox 14-1. It was a season-high run total and the 13-run victory was the Rockies’ largest margin of victory since September 26, 2018 against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was also the most runs they scored in a game since August 9, 2022 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With that being said, here’s everything that we talked about this week:

To Read (Rockpiles)

For the Monday Rockpile, Sam Bradfield wrote about (now-former) utilityman Cole Tucker’s role on this team. Tucker is 27-years-old so he’s not exactly a spring chicken, but he’s also only played a grand total of 157 MLB games so he’s not exactly a grizzled veteran. Both Tucker and Bud Black offered insights on how Tucker could fit, but then he was DFA’d on Monday afternoon after only playing in three games and outrighted on Thursday.

For the Tuesday Rockpile, Renee Dechert made the case for re-signing Charlie Blackmon to a one-year contract for the 2024 season. She makes the points that he’ll continue to provide leadership to this (finally) young team, he’s still an above-replacement-level player, and he’s popular with fans. What do you think?

For the Wednesday Rockpile, Skyler Timmins also asked if a Brent Suter extension might be worth pursuing. He broke down Suter’s numbers with the Rox and he’s been pretty good! He’s also 34 and on a fairly team-friendly deal. Could it be worth bringing him back to bolster the 2024 bullpen?

For the Thursday Rockpile, Kenneth Weber looked at Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia since the trade deadline. Since the Rox traded CJ Cron, there is more of an opportunity for a new first baseman. Unfortunately, the results haven’t been there just yet. Will one of them emerge as the heir apparent to Cron?

For the Friday Rockpile, Joelle Milholm looked for hope in this miserable season. The Rockies have lost nine of their last 12 games and are currently the third-worst team in baseball. However, Joelle attended a game and identified four signs of hope: Michael Toglia, Elehuris Montero, Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones (also Ezequiel Tovar, but he didn’t play well in the game she attended). While finally losing 100 games would be a colossal bummer, there are some bright spots for 2024 and beyond.

To Read (PuRPs voting)

PuRPs season is upon us! Jeff Aberle has been tabulating votes and the results are in! Here’s who has been revealed so far:

To Read (Pitching at Altitude)

Mario DeGenz has been hard at work writing about pitching at altitude and how different pitches are affected by it. They’re long pieces, but if you’re a pitching nerd like he is, this one’s for you!

To Listen

Every Rockie Ever Podcast: The Jamey/Jamie Episode — The Timmins Brothers look back on the careers of Jamey Wright, Jamie Moyer, and Jamey Carroll.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Who should win Colorado Rockies Rookie of the Year? Sound off below!

