Colorado Rockies game no. 122 thread: Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland

The Colorado Rockies scored a season-high 14 runs last night over the Chicago White Sox in their largest margin of victory since September 26, 2018 against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was also the most runs they’ve scored since August 9, 2022 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ezequiel Tovar (14) and Ryan McMahon (21) both homered in the first inning — the ninth time this season they have mashed multiple home runs in the same inning. The last time they did so in the first inning was July 18 against the Houston Astros.

Elias Díaz also hit his 12th homer of the season, going 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI. He also stole his second-career base (and first as a Rockie) in the fifth inning.

Kyle Freeland (4-13, 4.94 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he pitched five frames and allowed four runs on six hits with a homer. He also struck out one and walked another. Freeland has pitched twice against the White Sox and has a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 0.933 WHIP in 15 innings against them.

Freeland will pitch against Sox rookie right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-5, 3.20 ERA). Scholtens was drafted in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres but never made the big-league club. He elected free agency after the 2022 season and was picked up by the White Sox. Scholtens made his MLB debut on April 7, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, Scholtens pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: