Colorado Rockies game no. 108 thread: Nick Martinez vs. Kyle Freeland

Ryan McMahon drove in four runs in Tuesday night’s loss to the San Diego Padres but it was a promising output as the team looks to win the series to close out the homestand.

Nick Martinez (4-4, 3.93 ERA) takes the mound for the Padres making his first start since April 19 in what looks to be a bullpen day for San Diego. Martinez has primarily thrown one or two innings in his 41 relief appearances and last worked an inning on July 31 against the Rockies, giving up the winning run in extra innings and taking the loss.

Kyle Freeland (4-11, 4.79 ERA) will make his second start since returning from the injured list after injuring his shoulder. He labored through his last outing against Oakland, surrendering five runs, three earned, on nine hits across four innings in which he threw 70 pitches. The name of the game will be effective pitches and crisp defense as Freeland’s velocity has continued to be an issue this season.

It’s also worth noting that Ryan McMahon has clubbed a home run in his last three game, can he continue his hot streak at the moment?

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Padres:

One more in the Mile High City!#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/mVpZuZtsrL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2023

And the Rockies:

A series win on the line today. pic.twitter.com/fIoYG3rmie — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 2, 2023

