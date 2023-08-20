Colorado Rockies game no. 123 thread: Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen

The Colorado Rockies will play the finale of their six-game homestand this afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. A victory would give the Rox their second series sweep of 2023, and their first since a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field from May 2-4. They have also won their first home series since taking two of three against the Yankees about a month ago, and won back-to-back games for the first time since July 30-31. It also marked the second time this season that the offense scored 10 or more runs in consecutive games (last time May 27-28 vs the New York Mets).

Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.74 ERA) will take the ball for the Rox in his fifth start for the team. He did not factor into their 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 14, and tied a season-high six innings pitched. Flexen allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and a season-high six strikeouts. He has walked three total batters over his last three starts after issuing six in his Rockies debut. Flexen made two relief appearances in 2022 against the White Sox in Seattle (2.0 innings total) and threw a 1-2-3 ninth on September 5 and allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks (one intentional) on September 7.

Right-hander Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.32 ERA) will take the ball for the Sox. Cease is making his 26th start of the season and suffered the loss in his last outing against Milwaukee despite recording his 10th quality start of the season. He allowed two runs on five hits with two walks (one intentional) and seven strikeouts over a season-high seven innings. Cease is making his second-career start against the Rox and his first at Coors Field.

Can the Rockies sweep today? Tune in to find out!

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

