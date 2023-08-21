Affected by Altitude: The Return of the Beard

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

★ ★ ★

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Skyler and Evan discuss the important return of one Charles Cobb “Chuck Nazty” Blackmon to the Colorado Rockies. Blackmon’s return appears to be a rallying cry for the offense and his strong veteran presence is meaningful for the incredibly young group of position players. Should the Rockies consider bring Chuck back for another ride on a one-year deal? Meanwhile, rookies like Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones are changing the game for the Rockies when it comes to outfield defense. They’re not only the two best outfielders on the team, they’re two of the best outfielders in the league. Finally, Jurickson Profar is... a problem for this team. What’s to be done about it? We also name our July players of the month!

Rocky Mountain Rooftop has also opened a shop! You can support the show with your purchase!

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, but we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide fans with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @RockyMtnRooftop.

★ ★ ★

Follow us on Twitter: @RockyMtnRooftop

Subscribe on YouTube!

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.