Colorado Rockies game no. 124 thread: Ty Balch vs Zack Littell

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (48-76) will meet the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) at a Trop, a venue that has not been kind to the Rockies. A win here will get their roadtrip off to a good start.

Ty Blach will take the mound for the Rockies. He brings in a 4.14 ERA (1.46 WHIP) in 37.0 innings pitched.

Zack Little will start for the Rays. He has a 3.99 ERA (1.23 WHIP) in 47.1 innings pitched.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 4:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

#Rockies back in action taking on the Rays. pic.twitter.com/yVFUalplWr — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 22, 2023

And the Rays:

Back at it by our preferred Bay. pic.twitter.com/Bi97ZaYsYe — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 22, 2023

Final score: Rays 12, Rockies 4

For game highlights, click here. (Suggestion: Just stop watching before the bottom of the eighth inning.)

