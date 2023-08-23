Colorado Rockies game no. 126 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Aaron Civale

In back-to-back games, the Colorado Rockies saw winnable games slip away into the distance. Veterans Brent Suter and Daniel Bard struggled to get outs in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, combining to allow nine runs on nine hits and registering just two outs. The Rockies will look to avoid that fate once again as they look to even the series in Tampa Bay.

They will send their best starter Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.52 ERA) to the mound as he aims to bounce back after a tough start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 16. In that outing, Gomber allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work. That outing had broken a streak of strong starts from Gomber and he’ll once again have a tough assignment against a good offense.

Aaron Civale (6-3, 2.44 ERA) makes his fourth start since joining Tampa Bay after getting traded by Cleveland at the Trade Deadline. Civale has done well for the Rays and is coming off his last start in which he tossed six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants. Civale has pitched into the fifth inning in all but one start this season and has put up modest strikeout numbers, averaging about five per game.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 4:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

And the Rays:

