Colorado Rockies game no. 128 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Cole Irvin

The Rockies (48-79) have lost four games in a row, seven in a row on the road, and lost 10 out of their last 13 games. It’s a rough time to be heading to face the Orioles (79-48), who are in first place in the AL East.

The Rockies will play a three-game series at Camden Yards, wrapping up a six-game road trip against the top two teams in the AL East. Entering the series, the Rockies are 20-45 away from Coors Field.

LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.66 ERA) will be starting tonight’s game for the Orioles. Irvin has bounced back and forth from the bullpen to starting games. This will mark his 11th start of the season and third since the Orioles moved to a six-man rotation. He’s given up only one run in his last two games, going five innings in outings against the Mariners and A’s.

Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.02 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. Freeland earned his first win since May 14 in his last start, an 11-5 win over the White Sox. Freeland gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings with six strikeouts and benefited from run support he hasn’t often had this season.

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: