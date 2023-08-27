Rockies call up Hunter Goodman, release Jurickson Profar

Left fielder Jurickson Profar’s time in Denver has come to an end after being released on Sunday morning.

Profar signed a one year, $7.75 million contract with an extra $1 million incentive for reaching 400 plate appearances after several solid seasons with the San Diego Padres. It was a necessity at the time due to injuries that kept Sean Bouchard and Randal Grichuk out of the Opening Day lineup.

Unfortunately, Profar was unable to find success with the Rockies. In 111 games played he hit just .236/.316/.364 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, and 39 runs batted in. He struggled defensively in left field with -11 defensive runs saved and was ignominiously ranked as the worst qualified player in Major League Baseball by wins above replacement. Profar’s -1.7 rWAR (Baseball Reference) and -1.9 fWAR (FanGraphs) were both the worst figures in the league.

With a 40-man roster spot now open, the Rockies have selected the contract of power hitting 1B/OF/C Hunter Goodman.

Goodman (no. 15 PuRP) has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the Rockies farm system after being drafted in the fourth round out of Memphis in 2021. He rocketed all the way from the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies to the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in 2022 and performed strongly enough in Hartford this season to get promoted to the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

His performance with the Isotopes has been nothing short of stupendous. In 15 games he hit .371/.418/.903 with six doubles, nine home runs, and a whopping 33 RsBI, including three games in which he hit multiple home runs. He is capable of playing first base and both left and right field, in addition to his natural position of catcher.

The 23-year-old Goodman will make his debut in Sunday afternoon’s getaway game against the Baltimore Orioles. He will be starting at first base and wear no. 15 on his uniform.