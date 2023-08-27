Colorado Rockies game no. 130 thread: Ty Blach vs Jack Flaherty

The Rockies lost another nail-biter last night 5-4 at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles. They were up 2-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth, where the wheels started to fall off. Charlie Blackmon hit an RBI single in the third, and Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI groundout. In the fifth inning, the Orioles challenged a home plate collision call that was then overturned, allowing Austin Hays to score and cut the lead in half. Then that sixth inning happened.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run double to make it 3-2 Baltimore. Hays hit an RBI groundout to make it 4-2. Anthony Santander doubled in the seventh to make it 5-2. The Rockies did claw back, though. Elias Díaz hit an RBI double in the eighth followed by an RBI GIDP by Brendan Rodgers. They made it close, but weren’t able to fully finish. They officially became the first MLB team in the modern era to hold a lead in the sixth inning or later in six-straight games and lose all six.

But this morning, they made some roster moves, calling up utilityman Hunter Goodman (No. 15 PuRP) and releasing veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar. Goodman is currently slotted to bat sixth and play first base in his MLB debut.

Ty Blach (1-1, 4.39 ERA) will take the ball for the Rox. In his last outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, Blach threw four innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked a season-high three batters. It was Blach’s shortest outing since his first as a Rockies’ starter on July 23 against Miami. Blach is making his first appearance against the Baltimore Orioles, but made five starts for them in 2021.

Blach will pitch against veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA). Flaherty was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline and is making his fourth start for the Orioles. He is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA so far for them. In his last outing against the San Diego Padres, Flaherty threw just three innings and allowed seven runs on four hits (one homer) with three strikeouts and four walks. Today marks Flaherty’s fifth start against the Rockies. He is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA against them.

Can the Rockies avoid the sweep?

First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Behold the #Rockies five-rookie lineup today vs. #Orioles

Hunter Goodman debuts at 1B pic.twitter.com/22PmJztfcl — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) August 27, 2023