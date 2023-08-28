Counting back to Sunday, August 20, against the Chicago White Sox, the Colorado Rockies have played seven games in eight days. In all seven of those games, they were either tied or in the lead in the sixth inning or later. But somehow, someway, they managed to blow every late lead they held and just barely eked out a single win on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Rockies are the only MLB team in the modern era to hold a lead in the 6th inning or later in 6 straight games but lose all 6. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 27, 2023

It was a week so disastrous for the bullpen that it was genuinely remarkable. The bullpen collapsed so spectacularly with such frequency that it became historic. Rubbing salt into the wounds is never fun, but it was such a wretched week that it deserves just a moment to admire what transpired over seven games:

Win Expectancy Swings 8/20-8/27 Date Inning Runs Allowed WE% Change Date Inning Runs Allowed WE% Change Aug 27 8th 2 -44.50% Aug 26 6th 3 -50.50% Aug 25 8th 2 -62.10% Aug 24 8th 2 -41.40% Aug 23 9th 2 -78% Aug 22 8th 9 -76.40% Aug 20 8th 7 -80.10%

That’s a brutal week. Even when you remove the disastrous seven-run eighth inning against the White Sox last Sunday, the bullpen still combined for a 6.43 ERA over 17 IP against the Tampa Bay Rays and Orioles. They allowed 22 hits in those innings, served up five home runs, hit three and walked eight. On top of it all, there were also a whopping seven unearned runs allowed along the way.

Not all games were the same level of dysfunction, and losing in extra-innings on Wednesday with the automatic runner pads the unearned runs stat a bit. But, overall, everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong last week for the Colorado bullpen. Only Justin Bruihl was able to put up a zero in the runs column during the week, and he pitched a grand total of two outs. Daniel Bard technically did not allow an earned run, however he served up three hits – including a homer – and three walks to just one strikeout in his 1 ⅓ IP, earning a 2.25 WHIP in two appearances.

So yeah, the bullpen is toast. It’s no big surprise, though, as the writing has been on the wall for some time now that a bullpen burnout was coming. For it to occur in the last days of August against a particularly tough stretch in the schedule in an otherwise lost season is understandable. But the degrees reached in the meltdown were epic, which nobody saw coming.

Unfortunately, the schedule isn’t getting any easier and the rotation isn’t any stronger or more reliable than it was eight days ago before the week of bullpen calamity. It’s unlikely the team will endure another hellacious stretch like this, but it’s possible this past week was a sign of the treacherous roads remaining in 2023 as the organization hands the keys over to a more inexperienced group. Even so, just enjoy the show as it’s still finally at least the right players being out there for these games, no matter the outcome.

★ ★ ★

Before Sunday’s game, the Rockies made the long-awaited decision to promote Hunter Goodman to the big-league club. He went 2-for-4 in his MLB debut, driving-in one run and scoring the eventual winning run in the top of the ninth. To make room for Goodman, Colorado released Jurickson Profar. Profar finished with a .236/.316/.364 slash line and -1.9 fWAR in 111 games with the Rockies.

In the final season of his six-year, $108MM extension signed in 2018, many assumed this would certainly be Charlie Blackmon’s final year with the Colorado Rockies. That may not be the case, however, as both Blackmon and GM Bill Schmidt expressed optimism of Blackmon returning in 2024 with Schmidt being quoted as saying the Rockies are “very interested” in bringing the long-time Rockies outfielder back next season.

★ ★ ★

Pebble Report: August 21-27, 2023

The Rockies’ farm system had a successful week overall, winning four of their five series in the week. But the big news from the farm came in the form of Hunter Goodman’s (No. 19 PuRP) promotion to the big-league squad. Goodman made an impact in his MLB debut on Sunday against Baltimore, tallying two hits, an RBI and a game-winning run scored.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (5-1, 55-71 overall)

The lead-up to Goodman’s debut was triumphant, as he tallied four homers and a crazy 1.353 OPS and 11 RBI and ten hits in four games with the Isotopes as they trounced Oklahoma City (LAD) in five-of-six games. Jonathon Morales knocked two homers in the series while Aaron Schunk (HM PuRP) and Wynton Bernard tied for the second-most hits behind Goodman with seven each against the Dodgers.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (1-5, 51-66 overall)

The Yard Goats offense was largely non-existent against Somerset (NYY). Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 12 PuRP) personified the struggles as he he slashed .154/.185/.154 in six games with 12 strikeouts to no walks. On the bright side, Carson Palmquist (No. 28 PuRP) made an impressive Double-A debut with Hartford, striking out eight to just one walk over seven shutout innings against the Patriots.

High-A: Spokane Indians (4-2, 58-59 overall)

The Indians’ pitching led the way on the road against Vancouver (TOR). Mason Albright threw five innings with just one run allowed in his start while Mason Green and Robinson Hernandez each delivered five innings with two runs permitted. Jarrod Cande one-upped the group with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven. However, Cande’s outing was trumped by Anderson Pilar who twirled seven no-hit innings, striking out an eye-catching 13 compared to three walks. Pillar’s start headlined Spokane’s no-hit effort on Wednesday, with Brayan Castillo delivering two hitless innings to finish the job.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (4-2, 72-48 overall)

The Grizzlies kept the good times rolling at home against Stockton (OAK). Andy Perez led the team with seven hits and finished the week with a .368/..400/.474 slash-line. But the real story of the week was the work from the mound. Michael Prosecky threw five shutout innings in his start, Connor Staine allowed one unearned run his outing while Albert Pacheco pitched seven innings with his appearance with two runs allowed, striking out eight to no walks.

★ ★ ★

Week of 8/21-8/27 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Ezequiel Tovar 1 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zac Veen 2 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 3 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drew Romo 4 Double-A 3/10 0 3 3 0 Benny Montgomery 5 High-A 2/17 0 2 6 0 Warming Bernabel 7 Double-A 4/23 0 2 4 0 Jordan Beck 9 Double-A 4/22 1 2 12 2 Yanquiel Fernandez 12 Double-A 4/24 1 2 9 0 Michael Toglia 13 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterlin Thompson 14 High-A 11/26 4 2 7 2 Dyan Jorge 16 Low-A 5/20 0 1 2 0 Brenton Doyle 17 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 19 Triple-A 6/25 1 2 9 0 Grant Lavigne 20 Double-A 5/20 1 2 8 0 Julio Carreras 24 Double-A 6/25 0 1 7 1 Ryan Ritter HM High-A 7/14 2 5 4 2 Aaron Schunk HM Triple-A 4/19 0 1 4 1

Week of 8/21-8/27 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Jaden Hill 6 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gabriel Hughes 8 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jordy Vargas 10 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joe Rock 11 Double-A 1/1 6.0 2/2 0 7 Chris McMahon 15 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Rolison 18 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 21 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victor Juarez 22 High-A 1/1 5.0 4/4 2 6 Karl Kauffmann 23 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jackson Cox 25 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Case Williams 26 Double-A 1/1 5.0 4/4 1 0 Helcris Olivarez 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carson Palmquist 28 Double-A 1/1 7.0 0/0 1 8 Noah Davis 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McCade Brown 30 TBA (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gavin Hollowell HM Triple-A 2/0 2.0 2/2 0 3 Jeff Criswell HM Triple-A 1/1 4 2/1 3 7 Riley Pint HM Triple-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Ezequiel Tovar 1 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zac Veen 2 Double-A (IL) 36/172 2 23 43 22 Adael Amador 3 High-A (IL) 67/222 9 31 26 12 Drew Romo 4 Double-A 74/299 9 24 65 5 Benny Montgomery 5 High-A 103/396 9 47 125 16 Warming Bernabel 7 Double-A 61/254 5 15 52 2 Jordan Beck 9 Double-A 117/436 24 67 124 18 Yanquiel Fernandez 12 Double-A 117/427 23 30 118 1 Michael Toglia 13 MLB 73/288 16 49 77 3 Sterlin Thompson 14 High-A 94/298 12 31 62 17 Dyan Jorge 16 Low-A 49/163 0 10 28 9 Brenton Doyle 17 MLB 15/49 5 8 19 1 Hunter Goodman 19 MLB 83/348 25 41 98 0 Grant Lavigne 20 Double-A 90/399 14 70 129 2 Julio Carreras 24 Double-A 71/292 5 30 77 11 Ryan Ritter HM High-A 112/394 24 53 136 16 Aaron Schunk HM Triple-A 109/374 13 32 97 7

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Jaden Hill 6 High-A (IL) 16/16 43.2 47/46 25 57 Gabriel Hughes 8 Double-A (IL) 14/14 66.2 51/46 26 83 Jordy Vargas 10 Low-A (IL) 13/13 64.0 35/30 24 69 Joe Rock 11 Double-A 17/17 78.0 50/45 30 91 Chris McMahon 15 Double-A (IL) 15/15 67.0 48/44 25 66 Ryan Rolison 18 Triple-A (IL) 4/4 11.0 11/11 6 9 Sam Weatherly 21 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victor Juarez 22 High-A 18/18 80.0 60/59 31 86 Karl Kauffmann 23 MLB 16/16 79.2 66/61 34 55 Jackson Cox 25 Low-A (IL) 10/9 31.0 27/25 20 32 Case Williams 26 Double-A 21/21 94.1 76/70 44 72 Helcris Olivarez 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carson Palmquist 28 Double-A 16/16 77.0 33/29 29 114 Noah Davis 29 Triple-A (IL) 8/8 28.2 23/19 13 24 McCade Brown 30 TBA (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gavin Hollowell HM Triple-A 19/0 23.1 9/9 10 27 Jeff Criswell HM Triple-A 25/23 100.2 91/88 64 111 Riley Pint HM Triple-A 39/0 49 41/38 45 71

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 8/29-9/3 @ Sacramento (SFG)

Double-A Hartford: 8/29-9/3 vs Richmond (SFG)

High-A Spokane: 8/29-9/3 vs Everett (SEA)

Low-A Fresno: 8/29-9/3 @ Visalia (ARZ)

★ ★ ★

