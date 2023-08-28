Affected by Altitude Episode 76: “We aren’t losing, we’re getting beat”

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week, Skyler and Evan discuss the struggles of the Rockies late in games this past week. Despite some competitive starting pitching and offensive efforts, the Rockies haven’t been able to seal the deal late in the game. “We aren’t losing, we’re getting beat” has been the sentiment from Bud Black, and that sums up the struggles. Additionally, they talk about the mutual interest between Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies for 2024 as well as the promotion of Evan Justice to the bullpen. They round out the show by pinpointing prospects they’d like to see get some action at the end of the season.

Note: Hunter Goodman was called up the day after recording this episode.

