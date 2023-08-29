Colorado Rockies game no. 132: Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (49-82) will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. (85-45). A win here would keep the Rockies’ hopes alive of winning the series against, arguably, the best team in baseball.

Charlie Morton will take the mound for Atlanta. He brings in a 3.37 ERA (1.38 WHIP) in 141.2 innings pitched.

Peter Lambert will start for the Rockies. He has a 4.92 ERA (1.33 WHIP) in 71.1 innings pitched.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, Atlanta:

And the home Rockies:

Please refrain from running into the field tonight. pic.twitter.com/7eCHAEEBSN — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 29, 2023

★★★

Final Score: Atlanta 3, Colorado 1

See game highlights here (which include Hunter Goodman’s first career triple).

★★★

