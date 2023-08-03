Every Rockie Ever Podcast: John Vander Wal and Brian Fuentes (feat. Patrick Lyons of DNVR)

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

Best known for their late-game situational performances, John Vander Wal and Brian Fuentes represent two Rockies that you could always depend on in a key moment. This week, Skyler and Dustin are joined by Patrick Lyons of DNVR Rockies to recap their careers and what made them so near and dear to his heart. Patrick also shares a plethora of other random facts about the Rockies that he has gained while covering the team. Be sure to follow him on social media and find him writing articles at thednvr.com

John Vander Wal- PH/OF/1B

Colorado Rockies: 1994-1998

465 Games played, 361 as PH

.262/.349/.444

146 H, 72 R, 29 2B, 5 3B, 21 HR, 98 RBI

Holds MLB record for most pinch hits in a single season with 28 in 1995

Brian Fuentes- LHP

CO Rockies: 2002-2008

428 Games Played, 410.1 IP

9.8 bWAR

16-26 W-L, 3.38 ERA, 470 SO, 171 BB, 1.238 WHIP, 0.9 HR/9

115 SV (Franchise leader)

3x All-Star

3x All-Star

*Guy's Grocery Games Champion (2020)

