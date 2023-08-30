Colorado Rockies Reacts Survey: Who is your Rockies’ Rookie of the Year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Rox have had a miserable season, but there are some bright spots emerging as we look towards the future. Namely, there are three rookies who have stood out: Ezequiel Tovar, Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle.

Tovar is breaking Rockies records left and right — rookie or otherwise. He’s putting himself in company such as Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado. Nolan Jones is establishing himself as the future of the outfield, both offensively and defensive. And Brenton Doyle could be setting himself up for a rookie Gold Glove win.

So with that being said, if the season ended today, who would be your Rockies Rookie of the Year? Vote below and stay tuned for results!

