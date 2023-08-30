Colorado Rockies game no. 133 thread: Darius Vines vs. Kyle Freeland

The Colorado Rockies aim to avoid another sweep against the Atlanta Braves after dropping game two 3-1 and mustering just three hits.

They have a hopeful chance as the Braves will send out Darius Vines, a 2019 seventh-round pick, who is making his MLB debut. Vines has dealt with injuries most of the season and was recently activated on July 27. He has made nine starts on the season in the minors, pitching to a 2.70 ERA across 43 1⁄ 3 innings of work with 46 strikeouts and 14 walks.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. Freeland has given the Rockies length in the month of August, pitching at least five innings in each of his five starts and going six innings in three of them. His previous outing came on August 25 against the Baltimore Orioles where he allowed three runs on eight hits, including two home runs across six innings.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, Atlanta:

And the Rockies:

One last lineup for August. pic.twitter.com/ZbrWlgxTEJ — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 30, 2023

Final Score

